N-Sea charters in Braveheart Marine OSV

Dutch subsea services specialist N-Sea has signed a long-term vessel deal with Braveheart Marine to charter the Dutch-flagged vessel Braveheart Spirit .

The 2010-built vessel, formerly known as the Bourbon Gulf Star, was acquired late last year by Braveheart Marine, which converted and upgraded it from an offshore supply vessel to meet the most up-to-date industry standards.

N-Sea, who will have the vessel under full management and control, said the Braveheart Spirit is ideal for operations in the Southern and Central North Sea, such as geotechnical, geophysical, environmental and UXO surveys; inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR); walk-to-work and cable repair support activities.

With the long-term charter of the Braveheart Spirit N-Sea is strengthening its footprint and position in the subsea service industry, following the expansion of the offshore oil & gas and offshore wind markets. Earlier this year, the company chartered in the 1991-built multipurpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea from Cyprus-based EDT Offshore.