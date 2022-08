South Korean intra-Asia operator Namsung Shipping has signed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for the construction of two 2,500 teu vessels, according to Clarksons Research. No price has been revealed for the vessels, which come with a notably early delivery date in the second half of 2024.

Namsung is a regular client of Hyundai Mipo, one of the world’s top feeder boxship manufacturers. Last year it ordered a total of four ships at the same yard.