Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI team up

US maritime tech companies Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI have formed a strategic partnership aimed at managing data integrations, operational processes, and optimisation.

The partnership announced at this week’s SHIPPINGInsight conference, will allow joint clients to access Orbit Reporter, a browser-based tool that provides standardised reporting structures and templates.

“The partnership between OrbitMI and Nautilus highlights the importance of collaboration in the industry,” said Jan Wilhelmsson, chief commercial officer at Nautilus Labs.

Nautilus said it applies machine learning expertise to provide voyage optimisation and performance-as-a-service for a competitive advantage, leveraging the data provided by Orbit combined with high-frequency sensor data.

Collecting onboard vessel data, OrbitMI’s API is accessed by Nautilus to instantaneously pull reports submitted via Orbit Reporter.

“The complimentary offering provides a full suite of solutions – from noon and claims reporting to machine learning-based boil-off gas optimization,” explained Wilhelmsson.

Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI added that the collaboration will further expand the company’s “mission to enable intelligent seamless workflows, essential for driving profitability and slashing emissions.”