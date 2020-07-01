Nautilus Labs forms partnership to shift datasets from ship to shore

The American shipping artificial intelligence leader Nautilus Labs has teamed with fuel consumption specialist Insatech Marine to jointly deliver end-to-end instrumentation and data transmission that gives more maritime businesses access to Nautilus’s predictive decision support solution.

“Scaling instrumentation, marine services and support is crucial to ensuring that different types of vessels and shipping businesses have the opportunity to unlock access to their data,” said Leigh Jaffe, director of corporate development at Nautilus. “Nautilus is pleased to partner with Insatech to drive the vessel connectivity necessary for our platform to inform improved decision-making that drive profit uplifts and minimised global footprint.”

Denmark-based Insatech has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers in instrumentation and automation.

“Outcompeting the competition requires businesses to drive greater transparency, accountability, and collaboration by providing one unified platform for all stakeholders. Shipping companies can be extremely data rich, but oftentimes can’t process that data and, ultimately, the information,” Nautilus stated in a release.

The new partnership allows customers to quickly and easily collect and transmit their datasets from ship to shore to make better decisions.