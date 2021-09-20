BunkeringEnvironmentEuropeGas

Navigator Gas seals ammonia-fuelled ship design approval

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxSeptember 20, 2021
0 85 1 minute read

DNV has awarded a new approval in principle (AiP) to Navigator Gas for the design of an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.

An industry-wide consortium, including MAN Energy solutions, Babcock International, and the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), has collaborated with Navigator Gas on the project, which draws upon several years of discussion and background research on decarbonisation and the safe bulk transportation of blue/green ammonia.

MAN Energy Solutions is actively working on this technology and noted that it currently expects to make a dual-fuel, two-stroke ammonia engine commercially available for large-scale ocean-going ships by 2024, followed by a retrofit package to make existing maritime vessels capable of running on ammonia by 2025.

Navigator Gas is also currently pursuing several alternative fuel options, which could be adopted alongside carbon capture and storage, carbon offsetting and improved vessel optimisation.

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxSeptember 20, 2021
0 85 1 minute read
Photo of Andrew Cox

Andrew Cox

During the 1990s, Dr Andrew Cox was the editor of UK Coal Review and was a regular writer and commentator on the international coal trade and related infrastructure developments. Post-2000, he has been a freelance writer, CPD trainer and project consultant. He focuses on developments in the energy, chemicals, shipping and port sectors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button