Navigator Gas seals ammonia-fuelled ship design approval

DNV has awarded a new approval in principle (AiP) to Navigator Gas for the design of an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.

An industry-wide consortium, including MAN Energy solutions, Babcock International, and the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), has collaborated with Navigator Gas on the project, which draws upon several years of discussion and background research on decarbonisation and the safe bulk transportation of blue/green ammonia.

MAN Energy Solutions is actively working on this technology and noted that it currently expects to make a dual-fuel, two-stroke ammonia engine commercially available for large-scale ocean-going ships by 2024, followed by a retrofit package to make existing maritime vessels capable of running on ammonia by 2025.

Navigator Gas is also currently pursuing several alternative fuel options, which could be adopted alongside carbon capture and storage, carbon offsetting and improved vessel optimisation.