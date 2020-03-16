Navigator Holdings, Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas form handysize pool

Gas shipping firms Navigator Holdings, Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas Co have formed the Luna Pool, focused on moving LPG cargoes with a specific focus on ethylene and ethane.

The Luna Pool will commence operations in April with a combined fleet of fourteen handysize vessels between 17,000 cbm and 22,000 cbm. Commercial and operational management will be based from the Navigator Gas office in London.

Harry Deans, CEO of Navigator Gas, commented: “With the successful commencement of our joint venture Ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point, Houston we are seeing an increased demand for shipping gaseous products worldwide. To better serve our existing and new customers as a result of this structural change we have decided to expand our presence in the seaborn transportation of Ethylene through this strategic partnership with Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas. This will allow us to meet the increasing needs of our customers, giving them both global optionality and full flexibility in an evolving market place. The Luna Pool will continue to support and will effectively enhance the global virtual pipeline of the petrochemical industry.”