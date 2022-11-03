New boss announced at Barber Ship Management

Barber Ship Management has appointed Roine Ahlquist as its new CEO. The tanker focused manager is owned by Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) and MPC Capital.

With over 25 years of maritime experience, Ahlquist held a variety of executive and senior leadership roles in shipping and real estate. He was the owner and founder of Telegrafholmen where he raised financing for investors entering the bulk and tanker market before this appointment.

Prior to this, Ahlquist was the managing director of the investment manager Tufton Asset Management.

In January this year WSM took an 80% stake in Hamburg-based Ahrenkiel Tankers from MPC Capital. MPC retains a 20% share in the company, which has since been rebranded as Barber Ship Management in a throwback to WSM’s original name when founded in 1975.