New data module forecasts Port of Los Angeles cargo movements up to six months out

The Port of Los Angeles has launched “Horizon,” a new feature of its Port Optimizer™ Control Tower data tool that predicts long-term cargo volume. Horizon offers supply chain stakeholders the capability to gauge movement of containers – imports, exports and empties – at the port up to six months in advance.

The Horizon technology, developed in partnership with Wabtec, uses an algorithm based on historical and trending volume data collected by the Port Optimizer, the maritime shipping data portal created by the port in 2017. The algorithm will constantly update cargo volumes based on changing conditions at the port.

The Control Tower, launched in February 2021, is a virtual dashboard with multiple data points, including real-time views of truck turn times and other truck capacity-management information.

“This is one more step in our journey to connect railroads, chassis providers, truckers, warehouse operators and others across the supply chain with the insights they need to seamlessly move cargo in and out of ports,” said Nalin Jain, Wabtec’s President of Digital Electronics.