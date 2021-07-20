AmericasPorts and LogisticsTech

New data module forecasts Port of Los Angeles cargo movements up to six months out

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 21, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles has launched “Horizon,” a new feature of its Port Optimizer™ Control Tower data tool that predicts long-term cargo volume. Horizon offers supply chain stakeholders the capability to gauge movement of containers – imports, exports and empties – at the port up to six months in advance.

The Horizon technology, developed in partnership with Wabtec, uses an algorithm based on historical and trending volume data collected by the Port Optimizer, the maritime shipping data portal created by the port in 2017. The algorithm will constantly update cargo volumes based on changing conditions at the port.

The Control Tower, launched in February 2021, is a virtual dashboard with multiple data points, including real-time views of truck turn times and other truck capacity-management information.

“This is one more step in our journey to connect railroads, chassis providers, truckers, warehouse operators and others across the supply chain with the insights they need to seamlessly move cargo in and out of ports,” said Nalin Jain, Wabtec’s President of Digital Electronics.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 21, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button