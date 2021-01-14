New Fortress Energy acquires Hygo Energy Transition and Golar LNG Partners in $5bn deal

Nasdaq-listed New Fortress Energy (NFE) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Hygo Energy Transition and Golar LNG Partners for $5bn in total.

Hygo Energy Transition is a 50-50 joint venture between Golar LNG and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

With the acquisition of Hygo, NFE will acquire an FSRU terminal and a 50% interest in a power plant in Sergipe, Brazil as well as two other FSRU terminals in advanced stages in Brazil. Hygo’s fleet also has a newbuild FSRU and two LNG carriers.

NFE will also take over Golar’s fleet of six FSRUs, four LNG carriers and a 50% interest in Trains 1 and 2 of the Hilli, a floating liquefaction vessel.

“With a strong presence in Brazil and a world-class LNG shipping business, Hygo and GMLP are excellent additions to our efforts to accelerate the world’s energy transition,” said Wes Edens, chairman and CEO of NFE.

“The addition of Hygo will quickly expand our footprint in South America with three gas-to-power projects in Brazil’s large and fast-growing market. With GMLP, we gain LNG ships and world-class operators that are an ideal fit to support our existing terminals and robust pipeline,” Edens added.

New Fortress Energy is an energy infrastructure company aims to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy.