New Fortress Energy opens LNG terminal at Port of Pichilingue

Global energy-infrastructure company New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has begun commercial operations at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of Pichilingue, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The terminal features NFE’s proprietary ISOFlex system, which allows LNG carrier vessels to transload LNG into ISO storage containers on offshore support vessels with a specialized manifold. The ISO storage containers can be easily offloaded at container ports onto trucks, reducing time, permitting and capital-cost requirements for the development of NFE’s terminals.

The terminal’s truck loading operations were designed for the supply of LNG to local hotels and industrial customers. The first industrial customers in Los Cabos are expected to begin operations with natural gas in the next couple of months.

In addition, under the terms of an agreement signed in March, NFE will supply natural gas to the CTG La Paz and CTG Baja California Sur power plants through the terminal.

NFE has also nearly completed construction of its own gas-fired power plant in Baja California Sur with a capacity of approximately 135 MW that is anticipated to begin operations and the supply of power to the local grid later this quarter.

“We are proud to have deployed the first-of-a-kind ISOFlex system at our terminal in Baja California Sur,” said Sam Abdalla, the company’s VP of Project Development. “This is a big achievement for NFE and will enable us to deliver critical energy infrastructure and logistics solutions much more quickly and less expensively.”