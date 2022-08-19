New green hydrogen facility proposed on Canada’s east coast

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA) on Canada’s east coast has reached an agreement in principle with Cross River Infrastructure Partners from the US to develop a green hydrogen production facility at the northern New Brunswick port.

“We believe the Port of Belledune is the best location in Eastern Canada to establish this innovative green hydrogen production facility,” said Rishi Jain, managing director, Cross River Infrastructure Partners. “Belledune is an established year-round port with easy access to the key European Union and North American markets we’re targeting. With most of the required infrastructure already in place, including a critical source of existing clean energy and substantial existing transmission to power our operations, we view this as a significant opportunity for everyone involved.”

The Belledune-based project would use 200MW of clean firm power to produce green ammonia fuel for export.

Pending the outcome of feasibility studies, environmental assessments, due diligence and permitting, the hydrogen production facility could come online by 2027.

“As a federal port authority, we welcome the opportunity to support Canada’s efforts to provide sustainable solutions to the world,” said Denis Caron, president and CEO of the Belledune Port Authority. “This agreement is an important step in our port’s plan to foster new investment, enable a transition to green energy and bring greater prosperity to all New Brunswickers.”

BPA and Cross River are working with New Brunswick’s public utility to secure certified clean energy already available on the grid to support the first phase of the project.

“The energy sector is undergoing transformational change and we want to be part of that future,” said Lori Clark, president and CEO of NB Power. “This future includes embracing new technology and this project is an example of that. Our role in this project will be to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to support what is being proposed and look forward to further engagement with the proponents.”

Situated on the Atlantic Ocean, the Belledune offers some of the shortest transatlantic routes to Europe.

Equipped with four marine terminals, 1,600 acres of industrial-zoned land specialises in the transportation of dry and liquid bulk, as well as breakbulk or project cargo.