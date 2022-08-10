New Hamburg line created to focus on 53 foot containers

Hamburg has a new container shipping line designed specifically to shift 53 foot containers across the Pacific.

CARRIER53’ has been launched with the backing of German container leasing firm Lotus Containers, whose CEO, Willem-Alexander Dous, has also taken on the role of managing partner of the new firm.

The new line is focused on shipping oversized 53-foot intermodal containers and cargo from three Chinese destinations – Qingdao, Taicang and Humen – to Portland and Los Angeles

“In a sold-out container freight market, CARRIER53`uses containerized multipurpose tonnage and lightly customized open-hatch bulk carriers to transport the oversized boxes,” analysts at Alphaliner noted in their most recent weekly report.

The CARRIER53’ site shows the company currently operates six vessels, two of which are owned, namely the 33,400 dwt MPP Warnow Jupiter and the 36,250 dwt open-hatch bulk carrier Shanghai Pearl, which is pictured above carrying boxes for Schneider.

Ad hoc sailings are also on offer, including an upcoming voyage from Hamburg to Veracruz in Mexico.