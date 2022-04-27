New Jersey’s Ocean Wind 1 moves forward with award of construction contracts

Ocean Wind 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind project and a joint venture between Orsted and PSEG, announced this week the award of its first three major construction contracts.

Engineering, procurement and construction contracts have been awarded to two firms, JINGOLI Power and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company.

JINGOLI Power will install an underground electric export cable from landfall to B.L. England, the site of the onshore electric substation in Upper Township, and engineer, procure and install a duct bank/manhole system that will house the export cables. The company will provide job training and apprenticeships to local residents and area teens interested in STEM careers to ensure project investment dollars remain in the community.

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., will install a substation in Upper Township that includes an interconnection to a nearby Atlantic City Electric substation. The company will also install a substation at Oyster Creek, with an interconnection to a nearby First Energy substation, and install an underground export cable from the landfall to the onshore electric substation.

Project engineering began during the first quarter of 2022, with construction estimated to start in September 2023.