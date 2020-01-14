Home Sector Gas New Mexican LPG shipowner emerges January 14th, 2020 Sam Chambers Americas, Gas

Brokers report Mexican LPG specialists Empresas Nieto has taken the plunge and decided to become a shipowner. Via a trading arm subsidiary, the conglomerate has ordered a brace of 38,000 cu m LPG carriers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The ships will deliver in June and September next year.

Empresas Nieto is involved in most parts of the gas supply chain, from terminals, pipelines, storage, land transport as well as energy trading. The diverse group, with more than 6,000 employees, is also involved in real estate, tire sales and car distribution.

No price for the ships – a staple series design at Hyundai Mipo – has been revealed.