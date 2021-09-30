New port opens on the upper stretches of the Yangtze

Sizeable ships are able to get further and further up the Yangtze, China’s largest river, opening up vast hinterlands for exports and imports.

The People’s Republic opened a new 10,000 dwt port at Zhongxian, a county of Chongqing Municipality yesterday.

Located around 100 km northeast of downtown Chongqing, the port has 14 berths and an annual throughput of 25m tonnes. A logistics park near the port is also under construction.

Chongqing Xinsheng Port will also act as a starting point for China-Europe freight trains on the Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe route.

“As the first 10,000-metric-tonne port in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, it will provide a more convenient channel for goods from eastern Sichuan, southern Gansu and Shaanxi, and parts of Chongqing to reach the waterway and the sea,” said Wang Botao, director of the municipal port and maritime affairs center.