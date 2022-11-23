New Russian boxships ordered for trade with Iran

According to Alphaliner, Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)will build four sea-river container/MPP ships of 435 teu for GTLK, the largest Russian leasing firm.

The ships, due for delivery in 2024 and 2025, will travel between Russian inland ports along the Volga River and the Volga–Baltic Waterway in the north, and Iran’s Caspian Sea ports in the south, steaming distances of up to 4,500 km.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, president Ebrahim Raisi, discussed deepening political, trade and economic cooperation in a phone call earlier this month.

The Iranian Presidency said Raisi welcomed “Russia’s desire to strengthen economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic”, especially the development of transport lines in the Eurasian region.

“This transit route will become an attractive route for the economy and trade in the world,” Raisi was quoted as saying.