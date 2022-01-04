AmericasAsiaContainersPorts and Logistics
New service links Argentina with Asia
TecPlata, International Container Terminal Services, Inc’s (ICTSI) business unit operating at the Port of La Plata, Argentina, and the Port of Sta Fe have launched a barge feeder service, creating a new and direct link to Brazil and Asia.
The service will have a minimum of two calls per month between Sta Fe and La Plata for a market estimated at 80,000 teu. It also serves as an alternative river connection to Argentina’s central, northeast and northwest regions.