New Turkish liner heads to Russia

A new name in Turkish container shipping is providing links to Russia.

Sidra Line, founded in Istanbul last May by former COSCO executive Ferec Kahveci, has recently launched a Black Sea feeder service linking Istabul with Novorossiysk, one of a host of new Turkish links to Russia in the 10.5 months since war broke out with Ukraine.

Alphaliner reports two chartered ships in the 350 teu size range are being used on the weekly service.

Sidra already operates a Turkey – Libya service using a 505 teu vessel.