New yard slated for Dalian

Dalian, China’s northeastern shipbuilding powerhouse, is set to get another big shipyard.

Construction of the RMB20bn ($2.76bn) new yard is set to start this month and to be completed by the end of 2024. The new yard, which will be run by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC), a unit of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), will focus on LNG carrier construction.

DSIC has won recent contracts from China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) for up to eight 175,000 cu m LNG ships, one of a host of Chinese yards making strong entrances into a lucrative niche of the shipbuilding trade.

DSIC is one of China’s largest shipbuilders. Dalian also has other yards operated by COSCO and Kawasaki Heavy among others.