New York terminal attempts to put an emergency restraining order on Maersk

April 24th, 2020 Americas, Containers, Europe, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Plans for Maersk and subsidiary Hamburg Sud to move to owned terminals in New York have kicked off a legal fight with Global Container Terminals (GCT) seeking an emergency restraining order to stop the Danish carrier from leaving before its contract runs out.

Maersk is keen to move from GCT’s Staten Island facility to a nearby site at Port Elizabeth in New Jersey run by sister firm APM Terminals.

Earlier this month it let GCT know of plans to switch terminals on May 1, 19 months ahead of its contract running out.

Maersk offered GCT a $5.5m settlement to break the contact early, something the terminal operator has declined and is now seeking legal help via a federal court in New York to get the Danish line to stay put.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

