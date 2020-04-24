New York terminal attempts to put an emergency restraining order on Maersk

Plans for Maersk and subsidiary Hamburg Sud to move to owned terminals in New York have kicked off a legal fight with Global Container Terminals (GCT) seeking an emergency restraining order to stop the Danish carrier from leaving before its contract runs out.

Maersk is keen to move from GCT’s Staten Island facility to a nearby site at Port Elizabeth in New Jersey run by sister firm APM Terminals.

Earlier this month it let GCT know of plans to switch terminals on May 1, 19 months ahead of its contract running out.

Maersk offered GCT a $5.5m settlement to break the contact early, something the terminal operator has declined and is now seeking legal help via a federal court in New York to get the Danish line to stay put.