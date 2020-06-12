New Zealand makes crew change concessions

New Zealand, one of the countries with the best records in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, is making changes to its border restrictions for key personnel including seafarers.

Effective by the end of next week border restrictions will not apply to replacement shipping crew arriving in New Zealand by air and transferring straight to a cargo ship to leave New Zealand.

The news follows on from reports carried by Splash this week that Hong Kong and Canada have eased travel restrictions for seafarers, with Canada also looking into allowing controlled shore leave. 

Sam Chambers

