Nexans wins contract for BP and Equinor US offshore wind project

French cabling firm Nexans has landed a significant contract for phase one of the Empire Wind project developed by a 50/50 partnership between BP and Equinor. This deal follows the preferred supplier agreement signed in March 2021 and covers the design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of export cables for the project.

The Empire Wind lease area for the first phase of the overall 2.1 GW project is located about 33km south of Long Island and east of the Rockaways. Nexans will install the export cables over 150km from the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall at the South Brooklyn marine terminal. When completed, the Empire Wind 1 project will deliver electricity to over 500,000 homes of the eventual over 1m homes that the entire Empire Wind project will power.

Last month, the company also secured a contract from Ørsted and Eversource to supply the export cable for the 704 MW Revolution offshore wind farm located off Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“Signing the contract for Empire Wind 1 further establishes Nexans as a major player in renewable energy in the United States, and will alleviate added pressures on the state’s electrical grids,” said Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans.