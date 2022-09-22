Nexans adds to US offshore wind contract backlog

French cabling firm Nexans has secured a new contract with Ørsted and Eversource to supply the export cable for the 704 MW Revolution offshore wind farm.

This will be Nexans’ second contract in the US as part of the frame agreement with Ørsted-Eversource, which provides the opportunity to supply up to 1,000 km of high voltage subsea cables in the US by 2027.

The deal follows the signing of the cable installation project that will connect the same wind farm located off Connecticut and Rhode Island to the onshore grid. The cable-laying vessel Nexans Aurora will be used for the installation.

The Revolution offshore wind farm is expected to deliver electricity to up to 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Construction will start in 2023 and it is expected to be fully operational in 2025.