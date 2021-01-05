Ningbo Port to spin off Ningbo Ocean Shipping

ContainersGreater China

China’s Ningbo Port has announced a plan to spin off its wholly-owned subsidiary Ningbo Ocean Shipping and list the company on a stock exchange.

Ningbo Port believes the spin-off will help Ningbo Ocean Shipping to expand its business with capital from the stock market.

VesselsValue data shows Ningbo Ocean Shipping currently owns a fleet of seven feedermax and sub-panamax containerships with a total capacity of 11,642 teu. The company also recently acquired the 2012-built supramax bulker Sam Lion through an auction.

The IPO preparation work is still at the preliminary stage.

