Ningbo-Zhoushan terminal closed for sixth consecutive day

Ningbo Zhoushan Port

The Meishan terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port remained closed for a sixth straight day on Monday, with ship queues outside the port at record levels.

A 34-year-old port worker was found to have caught Covid-19 sparking the terminal’s swift closure early on Wednesday morning last week. In the intervening days, a number of liners have rerouted ships to avoid Ningbo-Zhoushan. The terminal accounts for around one fifth of the approximate 30m teu throughput of the port.

When a Covid-19 outbreak hit Yantian Port in eastern Shenzhen in late May, the port was partially closed for around four weeks creating massive liner disruption.

