Nippon Express launches new multimodal transport service from North America to Asia via Mexico

Nippon Express USA has launched a multimodal transport service for shipments from the US and Canada to Asia via Mexico, dodging the congestion hampering operations at many American ports. The company’s US Export Service Via Mexico conveys cargo overland by trailer from various locations in North America to a Nippon Express warehouse in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where it is transhipped to containers and transported by sea from Manzanillo Port in Mexico to ports in Japan and other Asian countries.

This service is designed to avoid port congestion on the US west coast. Cargo travels from Chicago to Yokohama Port in about 37 days. According to a release from the company, the lead time for transporting cargo overland (railway and truck) along the same route via the west coast is currently in the range of 40 to 60 days.

Cargo can be collected from major cities across the US and Canada, including Toronto, Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Columbus, Cincinnati, Nashville, Atlanta and Houston.