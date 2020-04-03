Nisshin Shipping adds ultramax pair at Nantong Xiangyu

Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping has returned to Chinese yard Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering for the construction of two 63,500 dwt ultramax bulkers.

The latest order adds to Nisshin’s existing large orderbook of 28 vessels at Nantong Xiangyu.

Delivery of the latest two vessels is scheduled in June 2021. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Nisshin Shipping currently owns a fleet of 73 vessels made up of 49 bulkers and 24 tankers, while the company is in the middle of a massive fleet expansion programme with a total of 42 newbuildings on orders at Japanese and Chinese yards.