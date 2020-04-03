Nisshin Shipping adds ultramax pair at Nantong Xiangyu

April 3rd, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping has returned to Chinese yard Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering for the construction of two 63,500 dwt ultramax bulkers.

The latest order adds to Nisshin’s existing large orderbook of 28 vessels at Nantong Xiangyu.

Delivery of the latest two vessels is scheduled in June 2021. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Nisshin Shipping currently owns a fleet of 73 vessels made up of 49 bulkers and 24 tankers, while the company is in the middle of a massive fleet expansion programme with a total of 42 newbuildings on orders at Japanese and Chinese yards.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

