AmericasOffshore

Noble Corporation secures a series of new contracts

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 10, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has secured a series of new contracts and extensions according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

The contract for 2013-built jackup rig Noble Mick O’Brien has been extended by Qatar Gas from late August to mid-November for works in Qatar.

Saudi Aramco extended the contract for the 2009-built jackup rig Noble Scott Marks to July 2023 for operations in Saudi Arabia.. In the meantime, the companies agreed to put the rig on standby from May 10 for a period of 365 days at zero day rate.

In the United Kingdom, jackup rig Noble Sam Hartley secured a contract from CNOOC from mid August to mid December plus four one-well options. The rig is currently warm stacked. Another jackup rig Noble Sam Turner was awarded a contract by Total from late August to late September.

Apache has exercised the option for one additional well with drillship Noble Sam Croft, extending the contract to mid November.

Lastly, the company reported that the previously announced contract for semi-submersible rig Noble Clyde Boudreaux in Vietnam has been cancelled with a termination payment.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close