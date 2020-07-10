Noble Corporation secures a series of new contracts

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has secured a series of new contracts and extensions according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

The contract for 2013-built jackup rig Noble Mick O’Brien has been extended by Qatar Gas from late August to mid-November for works in Qatar.

Saudi Aramco extended the contract for the 2009-built jackup rig Noble Scott Marks to July 2023 for operations in Saudi Arabia.. In the meantime, the companies agreed to put the rig on standby from May 10 for a period of 365 days at zero day rate.

In the United Kingdom, jackup rig Noble Sam Hartley secured a contract from CNOOC from mid August to mid December plus four one-well options. The rig is currently warm stacked. Another jackup rig Noble Sam Turner was awarded a contract by Total from late August to late September.

Apache has exercised the option for one additional well with drillship Noble Sam Croft, extending the contract to mid November.

Lastly, the company reported that the previously announced contract for semi-submersible rig Noble Clyde Boudreaux in Vietnam has been cancelled with a termination payment.