Noble scores $50m North Sea jackup deal with BP

Noble has sealed a deal with BP to provide the ultra-harsh environment jackup rig Noble Innovator for drilling and plugging and abandonment services in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The contract for the 2003-built rig formerly known as Maersk Innovator is expected to start in May 2023, with a firm duration of one year. The deal is worth around $50m and comes with a $58m one-year option attached.

“We are grateful for BP entrusting us with this campaign and the opportunity it presents to continue building our relationship,” said Blake Denton, senior vice president of marketing and contracts at Noble.

The rig is currently working in the UK North Sea. Following the completion of its current contract, the rig is scheduled to undergo a special periodic survey before commencing the contract with BP.