Norden ditching Mumbai office for Dubai

June 1st, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Middle East 0 comments

Danish owner Norden is opening an office in Dubai, while waving goodbye to its office in Mumbai.

The Dubai office will open on August 1, in what the company says is a move to take activity in the Indian Ocean to the next level.

Christian Vinther Christensen, head of dry at Norden, commented: “By opening an office in Dubai, we are following our clients to this trading hub, which we believe will bring increased access to clients and the employee base we are searching for. The decision also follows growing dry cargo activities in Norden, which have seen us capturing market shares, also throughout the COVID-19 crisis, to our current operation of over 300 dry cargo vessels.”

Norden first opened up in Mumbai in 2005 and says many Indian clients have also relocated to Dubai.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

