NorSea secures Equinor supply base contract extension

Wilhelmsen’s offshore supply base specialist NorSea has landed a contract extension with Equinor to deliver base and logistics services along the entire Norwegian coast.

The base agreement between Equinor and NorSea was entered into in 2015. The agreement had a duration of six years, with an option to extend by two plus two years.

The extension secures NorSea a contract to provide services for another two years starting from July 2023.

“Equinor is our largest and most important customer. We will continue to deliver safe, smart and sustainable logistics operations to Equinor and look forward to demonstrating our trust,” said Kevin Lied, vice president of base operations at NorSea Logistics.