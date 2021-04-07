EuropeOperations

Norwegians plan to tow stricken Dutch ship to shore

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 7, 2021
Hovedredningssentralen Sør-Norge

Early Wednesday morning two tugs – BB Ocean and Normand Drott – arrived at the drifting Dutch ship Eemslift Hendrika and plans are underway to tow the vessel to port.

The ship ran into difficulties off Alesund in Norway early yesterday morning when some of the boats it was shipping shifted position on deck during heavy weather. The ship listed, and eventually all crew were forced to evacuate.

The Eemslift Hendrika is currently about 40 nautical miles west of Ålesund, but only about 30 nautical miles from land. A gale is blowing in the area.

On Tuesday, the largest of the work boats being shipped fell off the cargo deck of the Eemslift Hendrika. The boat, which was ordered by AQS via shipbuilder Moen Marin, is located 2.8 km away from the casualty.

