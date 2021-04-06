Heavylift ship runs into difficulties off Norway

Boats being carried on the Dutch heavy lift ship Eemslift Hendrika shifted in rough seas off Norway yesterday morning, forcing the crew to abandon the listing ship.

Norwegian rescue teams are now monitoring the ship, which is drifting south off Alesund.

When the ship initially ran into difficulties eight of the 12 crew evacuated, with the remaining four remaining onboard in a bid to sop the vessel from capsizing. However, after a 12-hour battle the last crew jumped into the water and a helicopter rescued them.