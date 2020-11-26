Nuclear and the fourth industrial energy revolution at sea

Ultra-modern nuclear technology for transport and industry – the clock is ticking on what really matters, argues Mikal Bøe from CORE-POWER.

Ultra-modern nuclear technology, like the marine molten salt reactor, is the only viable energy source which can deliver the winning combination of zero emissions, extreme reliability, and low price.

Because of that, positive change is in the air.

A fast-growing number of people around the world, mostly the younger generation, are making the positive case for modern atomic power.

In 10 short years, that generation will be working alongside you for your company. Leaders from Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and other environmental groups are also changing their outlook on nuclear energy. Proven scientific facts about nuclear energy are being understood properly, with the realisation that to solve climate change, we need more energy-density, not less. That density comes from atomic power, not sunshine and wind. Our reactor will be 70% cheaper to lease, operate and recycle than any synthetic hydrogen-based fuel

James Lovelock, a patriarch of the environmental movement and the first to detect the widespread presence of CFCs in the atmosphere, begged his friends to drop their objection to nuclear energy.

While a growing number see the opportunity to fight climate change with nuclear energy, others are still fundamentally sceptical. After decades of anti-nuclear rhetoric, it is hardly surprising.

For more than 40 years we have been told that for atomic power to achieve its true potential, we must work harder on securing public acceptance. Members of the nuclear energy industry often say that if the rest of us can just be educated on the technology, we will see the light and come to accept it.

We need to set the bar much higher than that. Too much time has passed to try to convince everyone to ‘accept’ nuclear. Rather, we have a unique opportunity now to create true public enthusiasm for a technology that has the potential to solve the issues we care about the most. We use Chernobyl as the lesson for nuclear energy safety like we used the Titanic as a lesson for safety at sea

Guilt-free energy consumption, preservation of the environment and eradication of poverty all come to mind as things we all care deeply about. We must focus on the right things.

We learn, we develop, we move forward.

We use Chernobyl as the lesson for nuclear energy safety like we used the Titanic as a lesson for safety at sea. The Titanic taught the rest of shipping how to design safe ships and protect lives at sea. Chernobyl taught the rest of the world to do nuclear right.

Nuclear energy, whether on land or at sea, in Western Europe or the United States has never killed or harmed a single person, ever.

With liquid fuelled micro-reactors built in America and Europe, we can stop harmful emissions and be self-reliant with durable and all-electric machines powering transport and industry. That opens the door to a world of new marine technologies and a brand-new competitive advantage for shipping.

A fourth industrial energy revolution cannot happen by committee, legislation, or taxation. Instead, as in history, radical change is brought about by new technology that creates real economic advantages. Energy is after all, our mother commodity.

With super-efficient modern nuclear technology, we are not going to run out of that commodity either. On current known reserves of natural materials like uranium and thorium we could run the world entirely on nuclear for over 4,000 years. Did you know that the salt water in our oceans are rich in uranium which we could use to power industry and ocean transportation in the future?

Squeaky clean nuclear energy with super-hero dependability done just right can solve our emission problems at a fundamental level.

This is the only energy technology that leaves little if any waste, lasts for generations and provides constant, reliable energy that we can afford.

At MIT, CERN, and TerraPower, the finest brains on earth understand this clearly, and we can too.

Ultra-modern nuclear energy can deliver on all of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets as well as increasing the speed of vessels without concerns of a corresponding increase in NOx, SOx and carbon or GHG emissions from the smoke-stacks of ships or ports – as there will not be any smoke – nor any other emissions.

This is technology that does not require the massive $1.4trn infrastructure-spend for its fuel source like that for synthetic fuels, hydrogen fuel cells or batteries will. The marine molten salt reactor will be 70% cheaper to lease, operate and recycle than any synthetic hydrogen-based fuel.

If we were told that there is a technology that produces durable and sustainable energy that will eliminate noxious and environmentally harmful gases from transport and industry, will we support it?

We must, and we will. As understanding of ultra-modern atomic power grows, the shift in public opinion follows closely, because the world cannot wait any longer for technology that delivers the only solution that can really slow down and reverse global warming whilst the world economy continues to grow and prosper.

True leaders in transport and industry will go first and show the way.