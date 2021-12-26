NYK seals long-term LNG carrier charter with GAIL

Japan’s NYK has signed a multi-year time-charter contract with GAIL (India) for 2021-built 174,000 cm LNG carrier Grace Emilia .

The vessel is equipped with a WinGD dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank.

“NYK had been in discussions with GAIL for time-charter contract and other LNG-related businesses and considers GAIL as a key player in India, where gas demand is expected to continue to increase due to remarkable economic growth,” NYK said in a statement, “NYK will continue to position India as an important strategic region, and to meet the country’s energy demand, LNG, crude oil, LPG, hydrogen, and renewables will be promoted to address India’s future energy need.