Ocean Infinity acquires Ambrey

Marine survey specialists Ocean Infinity has announced the acquisition of maritime security firm Ambrey.

The acquisition combines Ocean Infinity’s robotic vessels, data, cyber, artificial intelligence, with Ambrey, a global specialist in the provision of security, intelligence, insurance, maritime crisis response and offshore logistics services.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “There is no limit to the possibilities of robotics, which will eventually touch every corner of the maritime industry. There is an immediate opportunity for robotic uncrewed vessels to play a huge role in maintaining safe operating environments for our clients.”

Chris Charnley, Ambrey managing director, said: “Ten years ago we started on our journey to build the world’s leading maritime security firm. In recent years, we have built upon our foundations in risk management to expand to a wider range of marine support services. As we look to the future with Ocean Infinity, technology and green operations are leading the way. Together, we seek to revolutionise our industry and broaden our service offering, underpinned by our greatest asset, our people and the combined expertise of our new team.”

Earlier this year Ocean Infinity acquired Portuguese software engineering specialists, Abyssal.