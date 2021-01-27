Oldendorff commits to wind propulsion development

Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers has signed a joint development project (JDP) with Anemoi Marine Technologies, Lloyd’s Register and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute to develop a wind-assisted propulsion solution for dry bulk carriers.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2022, and consists of installing Anemoi’s patented vertical rotors on the deck of a newcastlemax bulker allowing the system to be tested on long voyages.

Torsten Barenthin, director innovation of Oldendorff Carriers, said: “This JDP, together with other ongoing projects in our company, is a testament to our commitment to the development and application of green technologies across our fleet. By partnering with the ship designer, manufacturer and Classification Society, OC seeks to achieve a comprehensive functional application of wind technology that returns environmental and commercial benefits throughout our vessels’ entire life cycle.”

Oldendorff says rotor sail technology is a complementary solution suitable for combination with other green developments.

“As shipowner and operator, our efforts to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions are not only benefiting the company but also the entire value chain. By adding renewable energy to our array of sustainable shipping projects, we continue adding value to the entire spectrum of stakeholders by reducing the overall environmental impact of our operations,” the company stated.