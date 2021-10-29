Oldendorff in for up to 12 kamsarmaxes at Hantong

German dry bulk owner Oldendorff Carriers is back for more bulk carriers at the Chinese Jiangsu Hantong yard with an order for up to 12 eco kamsarmaxes. The initial order is for five vessels with seven options likely to be declared during Q1 of 2022.

The firm and optional vessels of Sdari-82 (2020) design will deliver between July 2022 and September 2023. Some of them have been resold to another owner. No price has been revealed.

Assuming all orders are fulfilled, Oldendorff will have 31 ships built at Hantong between 2016 and 2023, comprising seven newcastlemaxes and 24 kamsarmaxes.

Next month, Hantong will also deliver the last two 209,000 tdw newcastlemax newbuildings Heide Oldendorff and Hauke Oldendorff, which will service a 10-year contract of affreightment from 2023 onwards.

Oldendorff Carriers has acquired 16 vessels this year, including a Japanese capesize newbuild at Namura Shipbuilding and an ultramax pair at DACKS.