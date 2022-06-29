AsiaContainersOperations

ONE cracks down on misdeclared box weights

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 29, 2022
0 668 1 minute read
Port of Hamburg

Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s 7th largest carrier, will fine clients that misdeclare the weight of their containers on the westbound Asia-Europe tradelane from July 1.
ONE’s weight discrepancy charge will hit clients with a $2,000 per box fine. Shippers will be fined if their cargo weight deviates by more than three tons per teu from the final Bill of Lading instruction details and verified gross mass (VGM) documentation.

“The implementation of this misdeclaration penalty will support the operational safety for everyone in the cargo handling network, both on shore and aboard ship,” the Japanese-owned containerline stated.

In February this year, Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) became the first carrier to crack down on box weights, warning clients of a potential $30,000 per container penalty for any box it finds that there has been a misdeclaration of cargo weight.

From July 1, 2016 the International Maritime Organization (IMO) amended the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and now requires the VGM of containers to be documented before they can be loaded on ships.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 29, 2022
0 668 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button