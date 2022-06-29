ONE cracks down on misdeclared box weights

Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s 7th largest carrier, will fine clients that misdeclare the weight of their containers on the westbound Asia-Europe tradelane from July 1.

ONE’s weight discrepancy charge will hit clients with a $2,000 per box fine. Shippers will be fined if their cargo weight deviates by more than three tons per teu from the final Bill of Lading instruction details and verified gross mass (VGM) documentation.

“The implementation of this misdeclaration penalty will support the operational safety for everyone in the cargo handling network, both on shore and aboard ship,” the Japanese-owned containerline stated.

In February this year, Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) became the first carrier to crack down on box weights, warning clients of a potential $30,000 per container penalty for any box it finds that there has been a misdeclaration of cargo weight.

From July 1, 2016 the International Maritime Organization (IMO) amended the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and now requires the VGM of containers to be documented before they can be loaded on ships.