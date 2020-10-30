Ostensjo sells stake in Mercator Crewing to Mokster

Norwegian offshore services provider Ostensjo Group has entered into an agreement to sell a 20% stake in Mercator Crewing to compatriot offshore vessel operator Mokster.

headquartered in Haugesund, Mercator Crewing provides crewing and ship management services to the maritime industry and employs over 350 seafarers.

“We are excited about having Mokster as a partner in Mercator Crewing. Mokster’s long history and competence will further strengthen Mercator Crewing’s position on becoming a solid provider of crewing services to the global shipping industry. We are looking forward to, what I believe will be a successful partnership,” said Havard Framnes, investment director of Ostensjo group and chairman of Mercator Crewing.

After the sale, Ostensjo will own 50% of Mercator Crewing.

Simon Mokster Shipping, owned by the Mokster family, currently has a fleet of 16 offshore support vessels.