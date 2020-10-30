EuropeOffshoreOperations

Ostensjo sells stake in Mercator Crewing to Mokster

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 30, 2020
0 39 Less than a minute
Ostensjo

Norwegian offshore services provider Ostensjo Group has entered into an agreement to sell a 20% stake in Mercator Crewing to compatriot offshore vessel operator Mokster.

headquartered in Haugesund, Mercator Crewing provides crewing and ship management services to the maritime industry and employs over 350 seafarers.

“We are excited about having Mokster as a partner in Mercator Crewing. Mokster’s long history and competence will further strengthen Mercator Crewing’s position on becoming a solid provider of crewing services to the global shipping industry. We are looking forward to, what I believe will be a successful partnership,” said Havard Framnes, investment director of Ostensjo group and chairman of Mercator Crewing. 

After the sale, Ostensjo will own 50% of Mercator Crewing.

Simon Mokster Shipping, owned by the Mokster family, currently has a fleet of 16 offshore support vessels.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close