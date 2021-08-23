Pacific Basin snaps up Japanese handy bulker

Hong Kong owner Pacific Basin has added a Japanese-built handysize bulker to its fleet according to brokers.

Clarksons, Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading are all reporting Pacific Basin as the buyer of 2014-built (Imabari) handysize Nereus Island .

The company has paid $21m to Japan’s Yahata Kisen for the ship, which has a value of $20.29m according to VesselsValue.

Pacific Basin currently owns a fleet of 117 vessels according to the company’s website, with an operating fleet of 270 vessels with chartered-in ships included.