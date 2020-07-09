AmericasShipyards

Panama seeks to reopen Balboa Shipyard

Panama is seeking new tenants for its Balboa Shipyard, a key ship repair destination on the Pacific coast of the Americas. 

The government has taken over administration of the site on a temporary basis and is sounding out companies to take it over.

The yard features three dry docks, the largest of which is capable of handling ships up to panamax class. 

“We are focused on the search for new business opportunities as well as the reactivation of existing ones, which in other administrations were not given the necessary attention, in order to transform and enhance them in the most adequate way for the benefit of the country,” said Panama’s maritime minister, Noriel Araúz, on a visit to the out of use yard this week.

