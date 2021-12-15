AmericasDry Cargo

Pangaea’s Ed Coll passes away

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 15, 2021
0 319 1 minute read

Ed Coll, the chairman and CEO of NASDAQ-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions, has died. Coll was co-founder of one of the best known names in American dry bulk, in charge of a fleet of some 60 ships.

Mark Filanowski, the company’s chief operating officer has been appointed CEO with Richard du Moulin, a long-time director of the company, appointed chairman. Claus Boggild, a founder and director of the company, has been appointed as a lead independent director.

“Ed Coll was a keen businessman, setting out a business plan that provides a steady stream of revenues and profits, while always adjusting to volatile markets, customer needs, and the times. He frequently saw opportunities where others did not, and he relentlessly pursued them. He surrounded himself with loyal employees, good customers, and the best advisors. Humble and generous, he was very close to his family, his employees, and the local community,” commented Pangaea’s new CEO, Filanowski.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 15, 2021
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button