Pangaea’s Ed Coll passes away

Ed Coll, the chairman and CEO of NASDAQ-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions, has died. Coll was co-founder of one of the best known names in American dry bulk, in charge of a fleet of some 60 ships.

Mark Filanowski, the company’s chief operating officer has been appointed CEO with Richard du Moulin, a long-time director of the company, appointed chairman. Claus Boggild, a founder and director of the company, has been appointed as a lead independent director.

“Ed Coll was a keen businessman, setting out a business plan that provides a steady stream of revenues and profits, while always adjusting to volatile markets, customer needs, and the times. He frequently saw opportunities where others did not, and he relentlessly pursued them. He surrounded himself with loyal employees, good customers, and the best advisors. Humble and generous, he was very close to his family, his employees, and the local community,” commented Pangaea’s new CEO, Filanowski.