Paul-Christian Rieber appointed chairman of Norwegian Shipowners’ Association

April 3rd, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association has elected Paul-Christian Rieber as its new chairman.

Rieber is the chairman of GC Rieber Shipping, and he replaces deputy managing director at Knutsen OAS Shipping, Synnøve Seglem.

“There is no doubt that the situation we are in now is very challenging for all members of the shipowners’ association. Before the coronavirus crisis, the shipping company was able to report optimism in all segments. Over the course of a few short weeks, there has been great uncertainty,” said Rieber.

“It is a special and extra responsible time to enter into such a position,” Rieber added.

Paul-Christian Rieber joined GC Rieber in 1986 and has been CEO since 1990.

