Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has taken delivery of the 2021-built Monte Rosa Explorer, now renamed Pertamina Gas Amaryllis , from Trafigura.

No price has been revealed for the 90,000 cu m ship, which becomes the largest LPG carrier in the PIS fleet.

In November last year PIS detailed a five-year, $3bn fleet rejuvenation and expansion programme.