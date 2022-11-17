Peter Levesque named new president of CMA CGM America and APL

The CMA CGM Group has announced that Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America and American President Lines (APL), will retire on December 6.

Peter Levesque, a global supply chain executive with more than 30 years of industry leadership experience, will assume the presidency of both CMA CGM America and APL upon his departure. Levesque is an international shipping executive who, until 2021, was president of Ports America Group.

Prior to Ports America, he spent 25 years based in Hong Kong and held leadership positions in international transportation, logistics and supply chain companies, including serving as CEO of Modern Terminals Limited, CEVA Logistics and DHL.

He is also the author of Two if by Sea, a spy thriller intended to “shed light on the complexity and enormity of our industry, without causing the reader to become lost in the technical aspects of the business,” and of The Shipping Point: The Rise of China and the Future of Retail Supply Chain Management, published in 2011.

“This is an exciting time for the CMA CGM Group here in North America, and I look forward to continuing the momentum generated by Ed Aldridge and his team over the last 14 years,” said Levesque in a statement.