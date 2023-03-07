Petrobras and Equinor sign agreement to evaluate 7 offshore wind projects in Brazil

Petrobras and Equinor have signed a letter of intent, expanding on the cooperation between the companies, that will see them jointly assess the technical, economic and environmental feasibility of seven offshore wind power generation projects off the Brazilian coast. These projects would have the potential to generate up to 14.5 GW.

“This agreement will pave the way for a new frontier of clean and renewable energy in Brazil. It makes the most of our country’s significant offshore wind potential and provides an impetus to our energy transition plans,” said Jean Paul Prates, president of Petrobras.

The new agreement is the result of a partnership established by Petrobras and Equinor in 2018. It expands on the scope of two previously planned wind farms, Aracatu I and II (located off the coast between the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo). The new agreement includes a feasibility study for wind farms in Mangara (off the coast of Piauí); Ibitucatu (coast of Ceará); Colibri (off coast between Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará), as well as Atobá and Ibituassu (both off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul).

“The plan is to combine our world-renowned technical offshore innovation abilities and our experience in generating electricity in Brazil, with Equinor’s expertise in offshore wind projects in various countries. It should be mentioned that these are feasibility studies and any further investment will depend on the in-depth analysis of their feasibility, as well as regulatory changes necessary to enable the government to authorise these activities,” added Prates.

Petrobras’ initiative to profitably diversify its portfolio is part of its plan to reduce operational emissions of greenhouse gases. Offshore wind power is one of the priority areas for in-depth studies in Petrobras’ strategic plan for the period from 2023 to 2027.