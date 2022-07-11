AmericasOffshore

Petrobras completes formation test in Alto de Cabo Frio Central block

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 12, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Petrobras

Petrobras has completed a formation test in wildcat well 1-BRSA-1383A-RJS in the pre-salt area of the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block. The new discovery is located 230 km from the city of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of 1,833 metres.

The formation test evaluated a thick range of pre-salt carbonate reservoirs in which good productivity was demonstrated. During the test, oil samples were collected that will be characterised through lab analysis.

Petrobras is the operator of the block. The company and its partner in the project, BP Energy do Brasil Ltda, each hold a 50% stake.

The partners will continue activity in the block, with a view to evaluating the dimensions of the reserve.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 12, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button