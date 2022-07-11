Petrobras completes formation test in Alto de Cabo Frio Central block

Petrobras has completed a formation test in wildcat well 1-BRSA-1383A-RJS in the pre-salt area of the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block. The new discovery is located 230 km from the city of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of 1,833 metres.

The formation test evaluated a thick range of pre-salt carbonate reservoirs in which good productivity was demonstrated. During the test, oil samples were collected that will be characterised through lab analysis.

Petrobras is the operator of the block. The company and its partner in the project, BP Energy do Brasil Ltda, each hold a 50% stake.

The partners will continue activity in the block, with a view to evaluating the dimensions of the reserve.