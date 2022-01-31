PGS awarded Gulf of Mexico contract

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has been awarded a 4D contract by an undisclosed client in the Gulf of Mexico.

No further details have been disclosed about the project, except that the Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to commence the campaign in late February and complete it in late March.

For PGS, the US Gulf of Mexico has historically been a multiclient market, said Rune Olav Pedersen, the company’s CEO and president. “With our Ramform acquisition platform and superior multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology we will provide the client with high-quality 4D seismic data,” Pedersen added.

The Oslo-listed seismic player said it expects to see an increasing demand for seismic acquisition services in 2022. At the end of 2021, the company’s reported orderbook stood at $239m.