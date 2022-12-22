PGS awared 4D survey by Petrobras

Norwegian seismic player PGS has won a ‘significant’ 4D survey contract from Petrobras over the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

The Ramform Victory will most likely be rigged to carry out the project, supported by the 2010-built PGS Apollo as a source vessel.

PGS said the cost of mobilising the 1999-built vessel is considered part of the project to optimise the company’s vessel resources during the summer season and that no decision has been made on whether to operate the vessel after project completion.

The acquisition is expected to be completed early in 2024, with mobilisation beginning in the second quarter of 2023.

